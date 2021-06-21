Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a P/E ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.69. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

