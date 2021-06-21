Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $742,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 97.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,211 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

