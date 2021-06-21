Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $761,000 Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,332 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MacroGenics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MGNX opened at $21.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

