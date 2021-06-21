Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,792 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $134.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.18. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.