Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,353 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.