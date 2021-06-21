Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,501 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $157.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

