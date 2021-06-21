Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,441 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $729,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOG opened at $19.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

