Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 465,678 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 465,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,727,210 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

