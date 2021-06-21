Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $4.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.03. 7,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,668. The company has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $199.47 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.41.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.