Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $665.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $580.00 to $665.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $570.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

