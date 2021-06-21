Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJRD. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 34,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

