Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 111.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 224,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,693 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

A has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $9,390,720 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,836. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $147.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

