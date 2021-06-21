agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 6,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 861,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

