Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 16.83 Per Share

Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.83 ($0.22) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Albion VCT’s previous dividend of $1.74. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AAVC traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 67 ($0.88). 9,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,605. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.48. Albion VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The firm has a market cap of £66.60 million and a PE ratio of -19.14.

Get Albion VCT alerts:

About Albion VCT

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.