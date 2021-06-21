Alchemix (ALCX) Price Down 43% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $364.60 or 0.01030897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix has traded down 43% against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $103.43 million and $1.40 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00766856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00084048 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.