Alchemix Price Tops $283.05 on Major Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $283.05 or 0.00894052 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $80.29 million and $2.06 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 58.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.12 or 0.00666851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00079974 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

