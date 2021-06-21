Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.69.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$44.68 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

