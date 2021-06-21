Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $36,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGT stock opened at $194.85 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $99.27 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.64.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

