Alliance Global Partners Raises Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Price Target to $6.50

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.25 to $6.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FRSX stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. Foresight Autonomous has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $306.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

