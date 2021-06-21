Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $341.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.87. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $416.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $470.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 234.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.