Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $385.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

