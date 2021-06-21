Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Athersys worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 575.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

ATHX stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $348.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -1.67.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.