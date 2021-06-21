Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $322,000 Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.51. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $221,651.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,912 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

