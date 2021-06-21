Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $359,000 in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter worth about $154,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Shares of NATR opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.88. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.