Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $16,842,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Seer stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Seer’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

