Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,400 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RM opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $479.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

