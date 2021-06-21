Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $93.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.