Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,319 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,787. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

