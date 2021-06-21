Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,603 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

