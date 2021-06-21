Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 224.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,664 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

