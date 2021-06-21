Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 144,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,170,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $97.41.

