Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 196,338 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,338 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 433,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 115,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $21.88 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

