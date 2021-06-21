Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $31.30 on Monday, hitting $2,433.52. 36,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,332.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.