Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $15.90 on Monday, hitting $2,418.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,332.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.