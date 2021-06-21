Alphr finance (ALPHR) Tops One Day Volume of $253,220.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $253,220.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00121487 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00158725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,804.76 or 0.99381300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

