Alpine Global Management LLC Raises Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.22. 55,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

