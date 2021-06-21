Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $5.92 Million Position in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NewHold Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000.

NHIC traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. NewHold Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.23.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

