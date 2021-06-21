Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCRB traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,003. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

