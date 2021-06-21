AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALA. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.17.

ALA stock opened at C$25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.98 and a twelve month high of C$25.80.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.769305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

