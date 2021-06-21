Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Ambarella worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $41,300,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

AMBA stock opened at $97.93 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

