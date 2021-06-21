Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

