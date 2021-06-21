AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Declares $7.50 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 7.50 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of AMEN opened at $435.55 on Monday. AMEN Properties has a 12-month low of $200.00 and a 12-month high of $700.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.70.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

