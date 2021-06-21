AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Declares $7.50 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 7.50 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of AMEN opened at $435.55 on Monday. AMEN Properties has a 12-month low of $200.00 and a 12-month high of $700.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.70.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.