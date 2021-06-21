Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ameren were worth $32,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $82.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

