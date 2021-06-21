American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $105.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.35 on Monday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.