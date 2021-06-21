American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.18.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,501,000 after purchasing an additional 240,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

