American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) versus 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Financial Analysis

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American National Bankshares and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 28.65% 9.80% 1.10% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American National Bankshares and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American National Bankshares and 1st Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.19 $30.05 million $2.73 12.04 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. The company also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and SBA and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, and cash management services. The company operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. 1st Capital Bancorp was founded in 2007 and is based in Salinas, California.

