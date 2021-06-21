American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,970. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $295.40 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.87. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

