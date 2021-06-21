American National Insurance Co. Has $22.19 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.92. The company had a trading volume of 164,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $455.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

