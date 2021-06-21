American National Insurance Co. Sells 100 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $133.72. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.43.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.