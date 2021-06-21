American National Insurance Co. Sells 15,430 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTC shares. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock worth $863,800 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

